Lane Restrictions Tomorrow Night on Route 283 at Landisville in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

​Contractor to reset barrier along highway

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised a PennDOT contractor plans to implement lane restrictions tomorrow night on Route 283 at State Road (Route 722) at the Landisville exit in East Hempfield Township.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions on Route 283 between 9 PM tomorrow, Tuesday, December 15, and 6 AM Wednesday, December 16, so the contractor can reset the existing barrier to the outside of the shoulder along the highway.

This work is part of an $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County. The project includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018