Highway 23 South Gap 6(f) property impact public review period begins December 14 (Dec. 14, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — The Highway 23 South Gap 6(f) property impact public review period begins today, December 14, 2020 and ends on January 14, 2021.

The federal government established the Land and Water Conservation Fund Program (LWCF) in 1965 to increase the net quantity of public, outdoor recreational space. Any property that was planned, purchased or improved with LWCF money is considered a 6(f) property.

There are portions of the Glacial Lakes State Trail along Highway 23 that were constructed with 6(f) funding. As part of the ongoing design, there are temporary impacts to the Glacial Lakes State Trail, which means there are 6(f) impacts.

A detailed map of the temporary impacts can be found on the project webpage.

Federal regulations require a 30-day public review period for any 6(f) impacts. Comments can be made via the comment box on the project webpage or to Chris Nienaber, Project Manager (320-212-6332).

Information on the Highway 23 South Gap project can be found at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23southgap.

For additional updates follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.

###