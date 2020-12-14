Secretary of State Mark Hammond Certifies South Carolina’s Nine Electoral Votes for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Michael R. Pence

COLUMBIA -- Secretary of State Mark Hammond convened the 2020 Electoral College Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Columbia. Unanimously casting their votes for Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump of Florida, and Vice Presidential candidate Michael R. Pence of Indiana, were:

Cindy Costa, At-large; Drew McKissick, At-large; Terry Hardesty, 1st Congressional District; James S. Ulmer, Jr., 2nd Congressional District; Cheryl Cuthrell, 3rd Congressional District; Suzette Jordan, 4th Congressional District; Teresa Altman, 5th Congressional District; Sandra H. Bryan, 6th Congressional District; and Gerri McDaniel, 7th Congressional District.

“We live in a great republic, and on November 3, 2020, the people of South Carolina made their choice for President and Vice President clear. It is an honor to certify today’s Electoral College vote to re-elect President Trump and Vice President Pence,” said Mark Hammond.

Drew McKissick was elected President of the Electoral College, and Cindy Costa was elected Secretary.

South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) provided video coverage of the meeting, while Legislative Services Agency provided live streaming of the Electoral College on the South Carolina Legislature’s webpage. You may view the recording of the 2020 Electoral College at https://www.scstatehouse.gov/video/archives.php.

###