Hoyer Statement on the United States Surpassing 300,000 Coronavirus Deaths

"With the sad milestone of 300,000 Americans now having died from COVID-19, our nation has now lost more people to this virus than the number of Americans who perished in combat in the Second World War. I join in expressing my condolences to every family that has lost a loved-one, the pain of each loss compounded by the difficult circumstances of being unable to share final moments or gather for funerals. History will surely record this pandemic as one of the darkest moments in our history, one where nearly every family and community in our country has endured loss and hardship. Meanwhile, the economic impacts of the pandemic continue to challenge families and businesses, with inadequate assistance from Washington preventing a real recovery shared by all.

"While the news of a vaccine beginning to be deployed today ought to bring great relief to Americans, it is important to remember that it will take several months for it to be distributed widely enough to protect communities from COVID-19. That's why it is critical for all Americans to continue taking measures to safeguard themselves and others, such as wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining social distancing, and staying home if possible. In the meantime, Congress must reach agreement on the next COVID-19 relief package to help American workers and businesses get through this crisis. It is imperative that an agreement is reached this week to achieve that objective, and I continue to urge the Republican Senate to work with the Democratic House, which has already passed relief legislation twice, to move a final bill to the President's desk without delay."