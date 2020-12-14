Public Invited to Join PAC-MAN™ as the Video Game Icon Accepts Prestigious Award Dec. 17 During Online 2020 Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame Celebration

PAC-MAN™ is being honored for the character’s enduring impacts as a video and pop culture icon; Celebratory online event, from 4-6 PM PST will include recognition of fan-created artwork and video tributes, as well as a surprise announcement

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC-MAN™, who became a pop culture icon as the main character of the highest-grossing video game ever, will make a special appearance during the virtual celebration of his induction into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame Dec. 17. The public is invited to join the event online 4-6 PM PST.

Whether you are a fan of professional video game competitions, or simply have fond memories playing PAC-MAN™ in the mall, the event will be a chance to recognize the deep cultural impacts and legacy of PAC-MAN™. Celebrating his 40th anniversary, the icon is being honored as the original digital game mascot for the enduring impact he has had on the video game industry and the role of storytelling in games.

Registration information is available at the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame Page. The event is free and open to the public, though donations are encouraged and go toward the Museum’s long-term plans to renovate its physical space in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Museum Charter Memberships are also available. The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame event will include or highlight:

Toru Iwatani, the Japanese game designer who created PAC-MAN™

Recognition of fan-submitted videos and artwork

PAC-MAN™ trivia and results from interactive polls - i.e. what is the best color of ghost

A surprise announcement about the future of PAC-MAN™ from BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

Ceremony recognition with special guest PAC-MAN™(a translator will be on hand to interpret his WAKA WAKA language)

Japanese DJ and producer, Ken Ishii, will be closing out the PAC-MAN™ induction ceremony - get ready to party!

The Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame aims to recognize the contributions of timeless icons that have made a significant impact on comics as well as popular arts and culture. PAC-MAN™ joins Batman, who was the first character inducted in 2019. Characters inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame will be incorporated into the Museum’s physical space, scheduled to open in 2021.

“Recognizing the impacts of comics and popular arts through the Museum Character Hall of Fame is a way to demonstrate how characters both reflect and shape our cultural landscape,” said Eddie Ibrahim, Senior Director of Programming for the Comic-Con Museum. “By recognizing the work of creators, which includes gaming, we aim to inspire a deeper appreciation of comics and the popular arts.”

“PAC-MAN’s™ enduring popularity and relevance speak volumes to his position as an icon in the video game and pop culture worlds,” said Dennis Lee, Director of Brand Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “We look forward to PAC-MAN™ delivering more fun for everyone for years to come.”

PAC-MAN™ is one of the longest-running video game franchises in history and signaled a shift in video game storytelling as well as character development. PAC-MAN™ has been featured in music, television, film and more. After being created by Toru Iwatani, a Japanese game designer, the game was first released in Tokyo in May 1980 and shortly thereafter made its debut in the United States. Since its creation, PAC-MAN™ has become one of the most popular video arcade games of all time. As of 2016, PAC-MAN™ had generated more than $14 billion in revenue and is considered by many to be one of the most influential video games of all time for its simple yet complex approach to restructuring video game narratives.

About the Comic-Con Museum

The nonprofit Comic-Con Museum celebrates the ongoing contributions of comics and popular art forms. It is a division of the San Diego Comic Convention, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that produces globally recognized comic and pop-culture conventions and events. Located in San Diego, California, the Museum is already offering online programming as it prepares to open its physical location in 2021. The Museum’s programming is inspired by fans and curated to expand awareness of and appreciation for a variety of art forms among the general public through rotating immersive exhibits, theater presentations, and educational programming. The Museum’s activities are designed to be participatory and to reflect the accessible and inclusive spirit of Comic-Con with programming for both day and evening hours. www.comic-con.org/museum

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry’s top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS.

