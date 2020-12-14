Sonoco Named One of America’s Most Responsible, Earns “A” on MSCI ESG Rating

/EIN News/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco, one of the most sustainable, diversified global packaging companies, is pleased to announce it has again been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. The Company also received an MSCI ESG “A” rating.



America’s Most Responsible Companies are selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. The final list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

The MSCI ESG rating measures a company's resilience to long-term, industry material environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. The rating examines 37 ESG key issues divided into three pillars and ten themes: climate change, natural resources, pollution, environmental opportunities, human capital, product liability, stakeholder opposition, social opportunities, corporate governance, and corporate behavior.

“We are pleased to again receive a Most Responsible Companies honor and an ‘A’ MSCI ESG rating,” said Elizabeth Rhue, staff vice president of Global Sustainability at Sonoco. “Sonoco believes people build businesses by doing the right thing, and our culture strikes a strong a balance between what’s good for the business, what’s good for our associates and what’s good for the environment.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

