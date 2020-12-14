Freshpet, Inc. Names Ricardo Moreno as Vice President of Manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRPT) announced the appointment of Ricardo Moreno as Vice President of Manufacturing, effective December 14, 2020. Mr. Moreno will oversee all manufacturing operations, including Bethlehem and Ennis, and report to Steve Weise, EVP of Manufacturing and Supply Chain.



“We are excited to welcome Ricardo to the Freshpet team in a newly created role to further support our planned growth,” commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Ricardo has a demonstrated track record of leading successful manufacturing operations within the fresh and perishable products space. As our operations have grown and increased in complexity, we needed this incremental leadership to bring focus to our day-to-day production across a much larger footprint. We look forward to his contributions in fulfilling our mission of providing more pets with fresh all-natural foods that enrich their lives and the relationships with their pet parents, and doing so in ways that are good for our pets, for people and for our planet.”

Mr. Moreno has an impressive track record of more than 10 years of hands-on experience in progressive roles surrounding manufacturing operations within the fresh and perishable product space. Prior to joining Freshpet, he was Regional Director of Operations at Bonduelle Fresh Americas, home of the Ready Pac Foods brand. Mr. Moreno oversaw a multi-site network of facilities in the New Jersey region and was responsible for a full suite of operational departments with demonstrated cost savings through efficiency enhancement. Prior to this position, Mr. Moreno served a variety of different roles at Bonduelle, including Plant Director and Senior Operations Manager. Prior to joining Bonduelle in 2016, Mr. Moreno was Plant Superintendent at TIC Gums, Inc. where he supervised, directed, and led the Manufacturing and Maintenance Departments of the global leader in food texturizer and stabilizer solutions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moreno also held an operations development role at Stanley Black & Decker. He has a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

