My Teacher Hero campaign sparks messages of thanks to encourage teachers

2020 has been particularly challenging for teachers. Now more than ever, they need to know we appreciate them.

We’ve all had that one teacher who changed our direction, who inspired us to do better, made us realize that there are unique gifts in us. Teachers are our unsung heroes.” — Michael Ham

TROY, OHIO, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all had that one teacher who challenged our thinking, captivated our curiosity, pushed us to new heights, or simply shared words of encouragement when we needed them the most. Now, it’s our turn.

Beginning December 14th the My Teacher Hero project will spark a wave of videos and messages from influencers and everyday people on social media that recognize teachers for the difference they’ve made in our lives and those we care about.

MyTeacherHero is the dream of Michael Ham of Troy, Ohio. Born with Cerebral Palsy and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, rejected by his father, and raised by a single mother, it was Michael’s teachers who filled the father figure role in his life. They helped him discover his gift or speaking and become the man he is today. He went on to become a nationally award winning speaker, published author, served on the school board and with many other non-profits. Now his dream is to show gratitude and appreciation for his teachers and those who every day work to make the lives of students better.

MyTeacherHero Challenge (1 min): https://youtu.be/gR1IQMCvfWo

Michael Ham Story (5 min): https://youtu.be/zlXEyn_n1mM

For more information, follow us on Instagram: @MyTeacherHero or look for the #myteacherhero hashtag.

