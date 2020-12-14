Powder Valley Nature Center joins Audubon Center at Riverlands’ Bows for Birds Challenge

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is joining the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton for its Bows for Birds Challenge. The challenge runs from Dec. 12-Feb. 6, 2021, and the nature center will host one of several Bows for Birds stations throughout the St. Louis metro area.

Bows for Birds is a scavenger hunt-like challenge that includes 12 different stations placed in parks and natural areas in the St. Louis region. MDC, Audubon Center at Riverlands, and all the Bows for Birds partners are engaging visitors to find mystery wooden birds hidden at each location. A map is available for free download at riverlands.audubon.org/programs/bows-birds. It explains the challenge and includes locations for each participating Bows for Birds site.

Visitors can follow the clues given at each station to find the mystery wooden bird hidden nearby. When they find it, participants can take a selfie with the mystery bird and share it on Facebook or Instagram by tagging #bowsforbirds. Be sure to set posts to "public" for them to be seen. Or email entries to bows4birds@gmail.com. All entries should be posted or submitted by February 6.

Each posted or submitted photo in the Bows for Birds challenge will be entered in a prize raffle that includes a variety of St. Louis-based outdoor experiences, parks swag, a bird-lover’s kit, and more. The more entries, the more chances to win. Identify the species of mystery bird and participants will earn an additional entry for every correct one.

Also, those who visit seven or more sites will be eligible to enter the grand prize raffle for a Vortex optics basket, including a pair of Viper HD 10x42 binocular valued at $650. Winners will be drawn Feb. 10, 2021.

The Bows for Birds clue station at Powder Valley will be located on the handicap accessible Tanglevine Trail. Visitors can also view the bird feeding station near the trailhead.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-44 and I-270.

For the safety of participants, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least six feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks should be observed.