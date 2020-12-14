AAU Football Announces Schedule for League of Champion 7v7 Following Appointment of Derrick Tatum as New Director
Coaches now have a reliable and dependable company to work with for tournaments and honest ratings. They will be available in major cities across the US, with regional finals in Las Vegas.
Come March 7, 2021, the League of Champions 7v7 hosted by the team at AAU Football will commence and it promises to be fun and provide opportunities for aspiring players who desire to be professionals. Usually, it is tough and expensive to get into 7v7 Football competitions, but not anymore with the team at the AAU Football announcing that ticket prices will be cost-effective.
In other news, the organization also announces Derrick Tatum, CEO of Elite Talent football and Elite GA Showcase, the Biggest Camp showcase in the Southeast, as its new AAU Director of Football For GA and on the AAU Executive Committee.
Derrick Tatum will be introducing AAU League of Champions 7v7 to GA and the Southeast. So far, there are 6 AAU sanctioned 7v7 Tournaments and Leagues coming to GA, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas.
The AAU League of Champions 7v7 offers teams the best and most professional deals for 7v7 Football, starting from competitions in major football towns and then the grand finale in Las Vegas.
With their support, teams will be getting the best insurance package to protect every member. They also help their clients get the best deal in team uniforms and merchandise, offering a complete package in a one-stop-shop.
7v7 football coaches face serious challenges when trying to get their teams to participate in 7v7 Football. There are so many competitions, many of which are not professional and will lead to no positive results for the teams. Coaches also have issues working with apparel companies they don’t know or trust.
The ability to attend affordable and competitive tournaments is the key to success for any team in 7v7. AAU League of Champion 7v7 is one of the most reliable partners for coaches to work with and get their teams to the top of their game. They hold competitions in various American cities, including Dallas, Cincinnati, Houston, Arizona, Nevada, etc. All student-athletes practicing for tournaments and engaging in football training are insured. Order for gears and get incentives for accessories that clients buy. They have a relationship with a worldwide brand that delivers excellent sportswear and gear.
Coaches who already have a team and those working on starting a 7v7 team are welcomed to join AAU League of Champion 7v7 and succeed together. There are packages for all age groups from 10U to 18U.
All students and teams working with AAU League of Champion 7v7 will get media recognition before and after tournaments, get featured on AAU’s social media pages, and achieve unbiased state and national rankings. Teams and students will also get offensive, defensive, and team stats to ensure honesty and fairness.
While most unprofessional and unreliable tournaments charge $400 to $1,000 for competitions, AAU League of Champion 7v7 offers clients business in a box from below $300. Coaches need to take advantage of this amazing opportunity to change the fortunes of their teams and students.
