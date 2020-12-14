Suspects Sought in a Destruction of Property Offense: 900 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the 900 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspects removed a banner from an establishment at the listed location. The suspects then destroyed the banner by lighting it on fire.

The suspects were captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below: