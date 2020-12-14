Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Assault on a Police Officer Offense: 1600 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the 1600 block of K Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 7:05 pm, the suspect and another individual were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. When the victim, an on-duty MPD officer, attempted to intervene, the suspect struck the victim with an unknown object. The officer was treated at a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

