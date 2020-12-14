Additional Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 500 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an additional arrest has been made and seek the assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the 500 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:00 pm, the suspect and victims were engaged in an argument at the listed location. The argument escalated and became a physical altercation. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed four victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, 39 year-old Corey Nielsen, of Robbinsdale, MN, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault.

Previously, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, 29 year-old Phillip Johnson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

Detectives are attempting to identify additional suspects in this case. They were captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.