Take season for male mountain lions closed in two southeast Idaho game management units

The take season for male mountain lions has closed in Game Management Units 66A and 76 in southeast Idaho effective December 8, 2020. Please note the following in relation to mountain lion hunting in these two units:

These units are still open to harvest for female mountain lions only, consistent with limits set in the 2020 Big Game Proclamation.

A dog training season (pursuit only—no harvest) for male mountain lion in these units is open, effective immediately, and shall close March 31, 2021.

The most current information on whether a quota has been met or the season has been closed for a particular game management unit anywhere in the state can be obtained by calling or stopping by any regional Fish and Game office or by calling 1-800-323-4334 (24/7 toll-free line). Information is also updated regularly on an Idaho Fish and Game webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/harvest-quotas.