YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO THE CAMP RECOVERY CENTER & AZURE ACRES RECOVERY CENTER

Jason Foundation Affiliate Offices in Scotts Valley and Sebastopol

/EIN News/ -- Scotts Valley and Sebastopol, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Offices at The Camp Recovery Center in Scotts Valley, California, and Azure Acres Recovery Center in Sebastopol, California. The Affiliate Offices will serve as hubs where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 23.7% of California’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for California youth ages 10-24, with more than 500 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with The Camp Recovery Center and Azure Acres Recovery Center to provide communities with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

Phyllis Meagher, CEO of The Camp Recovery Center, remarked, “We are proud to become affiliated with The Jason Foundation. Their life-saving programs and resources will allow us to better serve communities in need.”

“We are proud to announce our affiliation with The Jason Foundation in the crusade addressing the ‘silent epidemic’ of youth suicide,” said Greg Gatski, CEO of Azure Acres Recovery Center. “Our team is honored to partner in the fight by equipping our community with the educational tools needed to aid in suicide prevention.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Since 1984, The Camp Recovery Center has been committed to providing clinically excellent residential treatment for adolescents and adults who are struggling with addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. The campus is situated on 25 acres among the redwoods in Scotts Valley, California, providing a peaceful place of self-reflection that allows for the changes needed to achieve lasting recovery. Today, The Camp Recovery Center is nationally recognized, with treatment options expanding to include a partial hospitalization program and an intensive outpatient program.

Azure Acres Recovery Center has been providing addiction treatment services for more than 60 years. Programming at Azure Acres has evolved through the decades to reflect evidence-based improvements in the science of addiction treatment. By providing person-focused care that is based on the time-tested principles and practices of the 12-Step recovery model, Azure Acres has helped more than 20,000 people take the first steps toward a drug-free future.

Phyllis Meagher, Chief Executive Officer The Camp Recovery Center Phyllis.Meagher@camprecovery.com Greg Gatski, Chief Executive Officer Azure Acres Recovery Center (707) 391-2610 George.Gatski@azureacres.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com