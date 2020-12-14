For Immediate Release: Friday, December 11, 2020

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES AWARD OF OVER $2.9 MILLION IN COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT GRANTS

Montpelier, Vt. — Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has announced over $2.9 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awards to 10 communities in seven different counties and $243,853 in CDBG CARES Act funding (CDBG-CV) awards to eight communities throughout the state.

DHCD awards approximately $7 million annually in competitive grants to Vermont cities and towns. The grants are funded through the federal CDBG program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funding is targeted to address the needs of lower income Vermonters and represents a true partnership between the federal, state and local government.

“Continuing to support the housing and infrastructure needs of our communities is just as important now as it was before the pandemic,” said Governor Phil Scott. “These grants help us address the immediate needs of Vermonters, help communities plan for recovery and give them the resources to grow our economy. This year, the program will have even greater impact by funding projects that help communities respond to the pandemic and prevent spread of the virus.”

Vermont’s congressional delegation Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) have been steadfast in supporting the funding that makes the program possible, including an additional $8.8 million in CDBG-CV funding to support businesses, public facilities and service programs that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Leahy, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said: “These projects announced by the Governor and his team recognize the dedication and spirit of communities as they work to build a stronger future for our state. As Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee I will continue my long advocacy for Community Development Block Grant funding. These investments create catalytic change where it is most needed, and Vermonters and their communities will be better for these projects.”

Community Development Block Grant Awards:

$28,725 Town of South Hero Grant to the Town of South Hero to complete the planning and pre-development work necessary to restore the Old White Meeting House to be used as a year-round multi-purpose community space. Grant to the Brandon Free Public Library to conduct a feasibility study to reduce architectural barriers to mobility and create universal access for all residents. $59,780 Town of Shelburne Subgrant to the Shelburnewood Mobile Home Cooperative to assess the feasibility of developing land it owns for up to 30 new lots for manufactured homes. Grant to the Town to investigate the redevelopment of the contaminated Pigeon Property in the Village Center. Planning and predevelopment work will support public river access, public facility use and new housing. $100,000 Town of Castleton Grant to the Castleton Free Library for accessibility improvements, including a new entrance and elevator, and minor renovations to remove architectural barriers. Subgrant to Gilman Housing Trust to complete the rehabilitation of 15 units of affordable housing and the construction of a new eight-unit affordable housing in the Village of West Burke. $400,000 Town of Bridgewater Subgrant from the Town of Bridgewater to the Bridgewater Area Community Foundation to complete renovations to the historic former Village School that will result in a community center anchored by a licensed early children's education provider and senior programs. The project will also create space for public gatherings, and the Town’s designated emergency shelter. $450,000 City of Winooski Grant to the City of Winooski to construct a 305-space municipal parking garage, which will provide improved community access to the 104-acre Casavant Nature Area, assist in the undergrounding of overhead utilities, and provide improvements to pedestrian amenities in the surrounding area. This project will also support the creation of a new hotel, new office space and approximately 200 new jobs. $492,920 Town of Brattleboro Subgrant to Community Development Support, Inc. to support the renovation of the Emerson-DeWitt building in downtown Brattleboro to include office/co-working space on the first floor, and a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments on the second, third, fourth and fifth floors for a total of 19 units of affordable housing. Subgrant to the Housing Trust of Rutland County for renovation of the Immaculate Heart of Mary School into 19 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals experiencing homelessness. Rutland Mental Health Services will provide case management and treatment services, and the Homeless Prevention Center will participate through referrals and program design. $500,000 Town of Bennington Subgrant to Shires Housing, in partnership with the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless, to complete the renovation of seven existing units and the creation of two additional units serving families experiencing homelessness.

CDBG CARES Act Awards:

$20,000 Town of Bennington Subgrant to the Sunrise Family Resource Center to install split heat pumps and compressors throughout the four buildings to increase airflow and provide improved air quality in response to COVID-19 recommendations. $20,000 Town of Rockingham Grant to the Town of Rockingham to purchase equipment to allow outdoor events at the CT River Byways Waypoint Interpretive Center and improve ventilation in the interior. Funds will also be used to update the HVAC operating software to provide for one to two complete air exchanges per hour and exhaust all the air from the theater before and after large usage. $25,000 Town of Rockingham Subgrant to Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance to purchase equipment to allow for physical distancing in the designated downtown, including tents, heating fixtures and lighting that will be used to expand outdoor physical distancing in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and allow businesses to remain open. Subgrant to BROC Community Action to increase refrigeration capacity to safely store large quantities of frozen and perishable food for distribution to Rutland families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. $30,000 Town of Bennington Subgrant to Berkshire Family YMCA to pay for start-up operational expenses, purchase of furniture, and provide sanitation and cleaning supplies to serve the evolving needs of expanded childcare services in response to COVID-19. $37,150 Town of Brattleboro Subgrant to the Brattleboro Housing Authority for reimbursement of expenses directly related to the response, recovery and prevention of COVID-19 in the affordable rental housing units that BHA manages. Subgrant to the Marlboro Community Center to replace the current HVAC system with a propane system fitted with HEPA and UV filters at an air exchange rate of 2x per hour to meet federal guidelines and allow use by families impacted by COVID-19, allowing use of the space during winter months when windows cannot be opened to provide air flow in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. $49,478 Town of Bennington Subgrant to the United Children's Services (UCS) Head Start Program to install improved air quality systems and sealed-surface flooring for improved building sanitation in response to COVID-19.

