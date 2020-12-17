R4G Launches The Funnest Contest for LA Creative Optimists Who Love Chocolate
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun and meaningful creative writing contest to inspire participation and reward LA's finest chocolate.
Optimists participate in 'See the World for Good' creative writing contest; starts on December 17th and ends on December 31st. The 10 most inspirational entries win a box of LA's Finest Chocolate.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In life...you get what you give...optimists are transformational leaders that can change the world for good...start today. "
How Optimists Participate in Fun Creative Contest
1. Optimists live in LA, and are 25 to 125 years old.
2. Optimists answer the following; "How will you bring positivity to your community in 2021."
3. Email entries to sara(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com (Please include what community you live in, your name, and age).
Carlos Cymerman, "Participate today to have fun, and surprise your loved ones with the most delish chocolates to share with them."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission to fund the funnest gigs for kids to love work (teach positive values).
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Every week, we sponsor a creative writing contest for kids to participate, win LA's finest chocolate, and the most impactful entries also land LA’s funnest paid gig to eat chocolate and love work. To learn more visit www.12MonthsofChocolate.com.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who help Recruiting for Good fund fun gigs for kids. Simply, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi or For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate) www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
