YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO MOUNT CARMEL BEHAVIORAL HEALTH & GLENWOOD BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Jason Foundation Affiliate Offices in Columbus and Cincinnati

/EIN News/ -- Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Offices at Mount Carmel Behavioral Health in Columbus, Ohio, and Glenwood Behavioral Health in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Affiliate Offices will serve as hubs where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 15.6% of Ohio’s high school youth said that they “have seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Ohio youth ages 10-24, with more than 250 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Glenwood Behavioral Health and Mount Carmel Behavioral Health to provide communities with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

AJ Guild, CEO of Mount Carmel Behavioral Health, said, “We are enthusiastic about opening a Jason Foundation Affiliate Office. We look forward to our evolving partnership and sharing the important message of The Jason Foundation.”

“We are eager to begin working with The Jason Foundation to bring additional resources to the community,” said Kimberly Peabody, CEO of Glenwood Behavioral Health. “We have the opportunity to save lives.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Mount Carmel Behavioral Health, located in Columbus, Ohio, is a premier inpatient treatment facility for adults who are suffering from symptoms of mental illness. In addition to a commitment to delivering clinically effective care for a wide range of mental health concerns, Mount Carmel Behavioral Health also specializes in providing the highest-quality treatment for the effects of trauma. The facility’s comprehensive programming includes inpatient treatment and an intensive outpatient program to meet each person where they are in their healing journey.

Located in Cincinnati, Ohio, Glenwood Behavioral Health will provide acute inpatient treatment for adolescents and adults who are struggling with behavioral health concerns.

