Greybrook Realty Partners & Marlin Spring Brand Jointly Owned Asset Manager – Greyspring Apartments

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greybrook Realty Partners and Marlin Spring are pleased to announce the new branding of their jointly owned investment and asset management firm, Greyspring Apartments. With a portfolio of more than 2,000 units and CAD$375 million in assets under management, Greyspring Apartments is focused on the acquisition and repositioning of multi-family assets throughout Canada.



The new name and branding is an important step in Greyspring’s evolution as an independent operating business. Formed in 2018 by long standing-partners Marlin Spring and Greybrook Realty Partners, Greyspring Apartments was established with the goal of building a leading asset management firm with a robust portfolio of residential rental real estate assets in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Greyspring’s talented team of real estate, asset management and finance professionals is overseen and guided by the Management Board, whose members include Benjamin Bakst, CEO, Marlin Spring; Elliot Kazarnovksy, CFO, Marlin Spring; Sasha Cucuz, CEO, Greybrook Securities Inc.; Peter Politis, CEO, Greybrook Realty Partners; Chris Salapoutis, President & COO, Greybrook Realty Partners; Ashi Mathur, President, Marlin Spring; and Karl Brady. In addition to his role on the Management Board, Karl Brady leads Greyspring Apartments as its President.

“We are pleased to announce the official name and branding of a business we formed with our partners at Marlin Spring a few years ago,” said Peter Politis, CEO, Greybrook Realty Partners. “Greyspring has been diligently focused on the execution of strategic value-add programs across its portfolio that are improving the quality of housing for tenants and overall asset values. For Greybrook investors, expanding from our core business in real estate development to the value-add space through Greyspring, has allowed us to provide our clients with investment opportunities that diversify their real estate investment portfolios.”

“Marlin Spring and Greybrook have partnered on many residential real estate projects in recent years,” said Benjamin Bakst, CEO and Cofounder, Marlin Spring. “To a great extent, Greyspring illustrates our approach to partnerships. We believe in, and strive for, responsible growth through deepening our relationships with our trusted partners. With Greyspring, we’ve formalized our focus on providing better and more affordable living experiences for Canadians. This vision aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional real estate value to all our stakeholders with an uncompromising adherence to our core values.”

About Greyspring Apartments

Greyspring is a rapidly growing asset management firm that acquires, strategically repositions and manages multifamily assets in growing and stable markets within Canada. With an expanding portfolio of more than 2,000 units and over CAD$375 million in assets under management, Greyspring is focused on effectively implementing value-add programs that improve the quality of its rental communities, and provide an enhanced living experience for its tenants. Visit www.greyspring.com .

About Greybrook Realty Partners Inc.

Greybrook Realty Partners is a Toronto-based private equity firm that invests equity in value-add and development-based assets. Greybrook Realty Partners offers investors the unique opportunity to partner with leading North American real estate developers and share in value creation activities. Greybrook Realty Partners and its affiliates have invested in over 80 real estate projects in Canada and the United States. In aggregate, its real estate investment portfolio is expected to result in the development of over 39 million square feet of residential and commercial density, with an estimated completion value of $17 billion. Visit www.greybrook.com .

About Marlin Spring

Marlin Spring acquires, develops, constructs and strategically repositions and manages residential assets throughout North America. To date, Marlin Spring has acquired over 30 residential projects and over 9,000 residential units in various stages of development, construction, and repositioning across Canada and United States. The firm's real estate portfolio totals over 8 million square feet of residential density with an estimated completion value of over $4.3 billion. Visit www.marlinspring.com.

