YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO THE REFUGE, A HEALING PLACE & TWELVE OAKS RECOVERY CENTER

Jason Foundation Affiliate Offices in Ocklawaha and Navarre

/EIN News/ -- Ocklawaha and Navarre, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Offices at The Refuge, A Healing Place in Ocklawaha, Florida, and Twelve Oaks Recovery Center in Navarre, Florida. The Affiliate Offices will serve as hubs where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 15.6% of Florida’s high school youth said that they “have seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the third leading cause of death for Florida youth ages 10-24, with more than 300 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with The Refuge and Twelve Oaks Recovery Center to provide communities with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“The Refuge is honored to become a Jason Foundation Affiliate Office,” remarked Shea Kimbrough, Director of Business Development for The Refuge, A Healing Place. “By providing additional resources for suicide prevention, we have the opportunity to make a difference within our communities.”

“Twelve Oaks Recovery Center is pleased to be working with The Jason Foundation to provide programs and resources to youth who are in crisis,” said Twelve Oaks Recovery Center CEO Joe Holland. “Suicide is one of the leading causes of preventable death in Florida, and we are committed to helping families in need.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

The Refuge, A Healing Place is a nationally respected provider of treatment for adults who have been struggling with substance use disorders, the effects of trauma, eating disorders, and mental health concerns. Located on 96 acres amid the beautiful Ocala National Forest in Ocklawaha, Florida, The Refuge’s campus is an ideal treatment environment for clients to step away from everyday stress to focus on their health. Treatment options at The Refuge, A Healing Place include residential care and a partial hospitalization program, along with medical detoxification, a relapse prevention program, and four-day intensive retreats that incorporate family and friends.

Twelve Oaks Recovery Center is a leading provider of comprehensive treatment for adults who are struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health concerns. Located on five scenic beachfront acres off the Emerald Coast in Navarre, Florida, the facility offers a serene atmosphere that promotes lasting recovery. Treatment options at Twelve Oaks Recovery Center include residential care, drug and alcohol detoxification services, a partial hospitalization program, and an intensive outpatient program, along with a specialized military program that serves active-duty service members, veterans, and retirees.

