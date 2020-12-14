Department of Transportation Receives $1.56 Million for Hurricane Florence Repairs

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1.56 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for Hurricane Florence-related road and culvert repairs in Wayne County.

The grant brings the total reimbursement to NCDOT for Hurricane Florence-related expenses to $78.2 million. FEMA’s share for these projects is $58.6 million and the state’s share is $19.6 million.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393. Follow us on Twitter: @NCEmergency and @FEMARegion4.