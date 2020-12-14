LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Slatter to chair College and Workforce Development in 2021

OLYMPIA—Last week, the Washington State House Democratic Caucus voted to confirm committee assignments for the upcoming 2021 session. Representative Vandana Slatter, D-Bellevue, was elected chair of the College and Workforce Development Committee.

“I am honored to serve in this role and proud to bring a lived experience that reflects Washington’s diversity in House Committee Leadership,” said Slatter, who will be the first Indian American chair of a standing committee in the House. As a pharmacist and medical scientist, Dr. Slatter also brings decades of experience on high-functioning scientific teams and uses evidence-based thinking to inform policy decisions.

“With the recent Workforce Education and Investment Act, the legislature made great progress improving access and affordability in higher education. Now we have an opportunity to strengthen pathways to lifelong learning and identify how our educational and employment systems have been shaped by the pandemic, income inequality and social justice,” Slatter said. “I look forward to working with members of the committee to support recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by helping our higher education system address the needs of Washington students and workers.”

The House College & Workforce Development Committee considers issues relating to the state’s public and independent colleges and universities, as well as public community and technical colleges. It also considers issues on governance and coordination of higher education; financial aid; tuition; distance learning; workforce development and lifelong learning; apprenticeships; and the licensing of private colleges and career schools.

Representative Vandana Slatter will also join the Environment and Energy Committee, and will continue serving on the Transportation Committee.

The 2021 Regular Session will convene on Monday, January 11.