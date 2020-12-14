PREPARING FOR 2021 TAX SEASON: TIPS FOR TAX PROFESSIONALS

Page Content

With the 2021 tax season coming up next month, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) reminds tax professionals to get ready with these recommendations and reminders.

Information from the IRS

Renew your Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Tax preparers have until December 31, 2020 to renew or register for PTINs for 2021. You must also pay a non-refundable fee of $35.95 to renew or obtain a PTIN.

Revoke power of attorney or third-party authorization forms if a taxpayer is no longer a client. Doing so helps safeguard taxpayer records.

Make sure you have a written information security plan in place, as required by the Federal Trade Commission. Tax professionals should also perform a "deep scan" for viruses on all digital devices.

Review the Practitioner Priority Service (PPS) before things get hectic in the filing season. The IRS offers a point of contact for account issues, but some solutions can be found more quickly at IRS.gov . Tax professionals will need to verify their identity before a PPS representative can help.

Register for e-News for Tax Professionals and subscribe to quick alerts from the IRS.

Filing and refund options for your clients

The SCDOR encourages you to review filing and refund options with your clients. The fastest, most secure Individual Income Tax refund option is direct deposit. To save time, increase security, and save tax dollars, the SCDOR encourages taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit. Here's why:

It's faster. Direct deposit allows your clients' refund be deposited directly into their bank account, giving them the fastest access to their refund. Mail may be delayed, but direct deposit won't be.

Direct deposit allows your clients' refund be deposited directly into their bank account, giving them the fastest access to their refund. Mail may be delayed, but direct deposit won't be. It's safer. Paper checks can be lost in the mail or stolen. Refund checks may end up in the wrong mailbox, especially if your client moves during tax season. With online filing and direct deposit, errors are less likely to occur thanks to system checks that help validate fields.

Paper checks can be lost in the mail or stolen. Refund checks may end up in the wrong mailbox, especially if your client moves during tax season. With online filing and direct deposit, errors are less likely to occur thanks to system checks that help validate fields. It's cost-efficient. According to the IRS, federal refund paper checks cost the government $1 each, while direct deposit costs about a dime.

According to the IRS, federal refund paper checks cost the government $1 each, while direct deposit costs about a dime. It's greener. Printing and mailing checks means more paper use. At the end of November, the SCDOR had already issued more than 310,000 paper checks. Save some trees – choose the paperless method – choose direct deposit.

W-2 and 1099 reminders

To protect against identity theft, the IRS allows employers to shorten, or partially mask using an asterisk or other symbol, employee SSNs, FEINs, or ITINs on the W-2 or 1099 that the employer provides to the employee. The W-2 and 1099 that the employer provides to the SCDOR, IRS, and/or Social Security Administration must have the full SSN, FEIN, or ITIN.

Employers may not shorten their own identification number on any forms given to employees, the SCDOR, IRS, or Social Security Administration.

Find more resources for the tax season at dor.sc.gov/iit. Connect with the SCDOR on Facebook and Twitter and subscribe to ReveNews to stay up-to-date with the latest news, tax tips, and available resources.