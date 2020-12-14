Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market 2020, Research Strategies, SWOT Analysis, Future Development Trends Till 2027
U.S. led the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2016.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wireless broadband in public safety market was valued at $16,194 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $25,083 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.
The mobile segment is on high demand in the wireless broadband in public safety market, due to upsurge in mobile device used by several mobile end users including rapid action force, rescue operators, fire-fighters, and others. Moreover, improved network connectivity between portable sources and enhanced network flexibility with fast broadband connection have augmented the mobile wireless broadband in public safety market growth.
North America was the largest market in the wireless broadband in public safety industry for 2016, owing to increase in adoption of wireless broadband for public safety applications, such as video surveillance, GIS, and radio communication. In addition, there has been growth in adoption of advanced wireless products in public safety applications in the European region due to advancement in communication technology and surge in demand for mission-critical information.
Growth in adoption of several video analytics tools and modeling analysis, communication networks, such as fiber optics, wireless broadband, cable modem, and some others, is on the rise, owing to cascading effect of information sharing and data handling applications for public safety purpose. This is anticipated to give substantial boost to video surveillance and monitoring application of the market in public safety management.
Based on the geography, the wireless broadband in public safety market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 32.8% share of the overall wireless broadband in public safety market size. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, driven by rise in adoption of advanced connected devices and integrated sensors in the telecommunication industry.
The report features a competitive scenario of the wireless broadband in the public safety market and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are Airbus DS Communications, AT&T Inc., Ericsson AB, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Nokia, Tait Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corporation. These players are involved in competitive strategies including geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership to augment the growth of the wireless broadband network in public safety market.
Key Findings of the Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market:
The department of police segment accounted for the highest share of the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023
North America generated the highest revenue in 2016, valued at $5,308 million.
Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth during the forecast period.
U.S. led the wireless broadband in public safety market in 2016. In addition, Canada, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the other emerging markets are anticipated to provide significant opportunities for major players.
