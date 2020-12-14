Data Center Automation Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID 19 Impact Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2027

Data Center Automation Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market size was valued at $2,483 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $8,619 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2016 to 2022. The IT & telecom segment was the highest contributor in 2015, accounting for around 23% of the global market.A data center is a facility that consists of a network of computers and storage systems. It is used to process, organize, store, and distribute large amounts of data for a business or an organization. Data center automation offers faster and enhanced productivity, operational reliability, and consistency to its users, which results in its increased demand in various industry verticals.Access Full Summery Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-center-automation-market Manufacturing is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period. In the manufacturing industry, large amount of data is generated on the operation and shop floor, which needs to be analyzed to improve the quality, accuracy, and delivery time. By automating the data center, the data can be accessed continuously for performing predictive analysis to identify relationships and patterns among various processes and associated factors to recognize and enhance those factors that have the largest impact on the output.Based on the geography, the data center automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2015, accounting for around ~60% share of the market size. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.3%, owing to the adoption of data center automation techniques to achieve effective and efficient control over the ongoing processes and operations.Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2108 The report features a competitive scenario of the data center automation industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are VMware, Inc., BMC Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corp., Puppet, Citrix Systems, Inc., ServiceNow, Inc., and Chef Software, Inc.Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2108 Key Findings of the Data Center Automation Market:The consulting services segment accounted for the highest share of the data center automation market in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period.North America was the highest revenue-generating segment in 2015, with $1,558 million.Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth in 2015, and is projected to continue its dominance in the future as well.U.S. was the leading country, in terms of spending on data center automation market, in 2015. In addition, India, China, and other emerging markets are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players.Other Reports Such AsAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

