DNR seeking applicants to serve on Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee (published December 14, 2020)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications from Minnesota residents interested in serving on the statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

Aquatic invasive species are one of the state’s most pressing natural resource issues. Preventing the spread of zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, invasive carp, starry stonewort and other invasive plants and animals is of critical environmental, recreational and economic importance.

The DNR established the advisory committee in 2013 to help guide the agency’s AIS prevention and management activities. Members provide advice and diverse perspectives to the DNR invasive species program.

Committee members consider programmatic direction, emerging research needs, communications and funding strategies. The committee meets eight times a year either online or in a central Minnesota location. Due to COVID-19, meetings are currently being held using an online format.

The AIS Advisory Committee is a core element of the DNR’s partnership approach to addressing aquatic invasive species. The committee comprises 15 members. The DNR is seeking three new members to join the committee, with term lengths of three years.

The DNR desires a diverse and well-rounded advisory committee, reflecting a diversity of ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities, orientations, recreational interests, education, and geographies. Current members have a range of personal and professional experience with AIS issues, including prevention, decontamination, public awareness and control activities. The committee also reflects the range of private, nonprofit and public sector organizations that are actively engaged in AIS issues.

Appointees may request mileage reimbursement for in-person meetings, when those resume; but members are not paid or eligible for per diem. They must abide by requirements pertaining to potential conflicts of interest. Advisory committee members can expect to spend between 6-16 hours per-month preparing for and attending meetings during their three-year terms.

How to apply The DNR is accepting applications online. Advisory committee data are classified as private under state law, except for what is specifically listed in statute as public.

For more information, contact Heidi Wolf, 651-259-5152.