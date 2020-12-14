DNR seeks comments on environmental assessment worksheet for proposed Vermillion River streambank stabilization project (published December 14, 2020)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments through Jan. 13 on an environmental assessment worksheet for the proposed streambank stabilization of a section of the Vermillion River. The proposed project is located within the Vermillion River Aquatic Management Area, near the city of Vermillion in Dakota County.

The eroding bank of the Vermillion River is affecting wildlife habitat due to increased sediment in the river. Stabilization of 365 feet of streambank would reduce erosion while benefiting fish, aquatic invertebrates and wildlife habitats.

The EAW is available on the project page. To request a copy, call 651-259-5671.

The EAW was published in the Dec. 14 EQB Monitor. Written comments should be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Comments submitted through the U.S. Postal Service should be addressed to Anneka Munsell, Environmental Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Electronic comments should be sent to [email protected] with “Vermillion River AMA” in the subject line. People who submit comments will receive a copy of the decision document, which includes responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters' names and email or postal addresses will also be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials they submit.