Market America | SHOP.COM Ranks #15 In The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2020
GREENSBORO , N.C. , UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market America, a global product brokerage and internet marketing company and owner of the award-winning global e-commerce site, SHOP.COM, has been ranked #15 in the Business North Carolina Top 125 for 2020. This year’s list is based on 2019 revenue. While company leadership is honored to receive this prestigious ranking, this news comes during a very unusual year of business for all companies worldwide. At present, health and safety are of the highest concerns for Market America | SHOP.COM, its customers and employees with so many unknowns that businesses continue to face during the pandemic. Just last month, the U.S. Department of Labor reported that close to 15 million Americans were not able to find work because their employer closed or lost business due to the pandemic. Additionally, close to 4 million people were prevented from looking for work due to the pandemic.
In March, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deemed Market America | SHOP.COM an essential business, so the company has been fortunate to retain every single employee during the pandemic; in fact, the company has needed to expand its employee base. With the majority of office employees successfully working from home, Market America | SHOP.COM is recruiting and hiring to expand its team, providing job opportunities to those who may have lost their livelihood due to COVID-19.
Business North Carolina has published its annual list of the largest privately held companies in North Carolina for more than 30 years. Primarily based on revenue, this prestigious award recognizes companies that have shown tremendous resilience over the years — demonstrating consistency, even through periods of economic downturn, while also experiencing explosive growth. This year’s list is based on 2019 revenue, which is pre-COVID-19. Most notably, companies like Market America were noted as the “backbone of the Tar Heel economy.”
Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®. The company, which has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), is also a two-time winner of the BBB's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. According to the Better Business Bureau, “the Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics is the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business. Being a recipient indicates the business not only believes in high standards promoted by the BBB, but consistently demonstrates and integrates them into daily business practices.”
