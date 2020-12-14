Global Cocoa Beans Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Cocoa Beans Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocoa Beans Market:

Executive Summary

Global Cocoa Beans Market is valued approximately at USD 10.66 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rapidly rising chocolate industries in emerging economies, including China and India, are expected to fuel demand for cocoa beans as intermediates. According to Statista, the average per capita consumption stands at 4.3 kg in 2020 in China. The increasing importance of coating for improved flavoring in the processing of vegetables, fruit and cereals is projected to further increase the demand for products. The product is used in industries such as functional food & beverage, confectionery, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, taking into account its health benefits, including fatigue syndrome regulation, excellent antioxidant properties and reducing the impact of hypertension. There has been an increasing demand for chocolate variants, such as chocolate milk, brownies and dark chocolate, all over the globe. Growing consumer appetite for fine and craft chocolate in line with improved spending capacity is a sign that craft chocolate will have the same consumer interest as other innovative food products such as craft beer and craft cheese. As high quality is the main concern of today's consumers, bean-to-bar chocolate manufacturers are inclined to show the purity of beans that weigh on the same scale as the growing demand for cocoa beans. Because of its disease-resistant and high-yielding nature, the Forastero type of cocoa beans is used in most of the world's chocolate production, accounting for more than 80% of its share. Forastero remains highly preferred by chocolate manufacturers over Criollo and Trinitario. High acceptance of chocolate in the F&B sector as a key flavour to create variation in product offerings will continue to catalyse the overall growth of the cocoa beans market.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6140759-global-cocoa-beans-market-size-study-by-application

The regional analysis of global Cocoa Beans Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the industry in 2019. Rising demand from the U.S. and Canada confectionery, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors is expected to remain a favourable factor. In addition, urbanisation and rising disposable income levels in Mexico are expected to open new avenues over the next eight years. Asia Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth in the CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Prominent markets in this region include China and India. Growing target population base coupled with increased health awareness and a shift in consumer preferences is expected to have a positive impact on the regional market.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Hershey Company

Cargill Incorporated

The Barry Callebaut Group

Nestle S.A.

Meiji Holdings Company

Jindal Cocoa

United Cocoa Processor

Cemoi

Blommer Chocolate Company

Puratos Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Butter

Powder

Liquor

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Confectionery

Functional Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cocoa Beans Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/6140759-global-cocoa-beans-market-size-study-by-application

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.