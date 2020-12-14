14 DECEMBER UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard continues COVID-19 specimen collection into 2021

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Dec. 1 at a community-based testing site at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katie Theusch

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams will continue to gather COVID-19 specimens at regional testing sites throughout Wisconsin scheduled into early 2021.

Teams have collected a cumulative total of over 973,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and institutional-based testing missions. The Wisconsin National Guard’s collection activities support the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand COVID-19 testing throughout the entire state.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility or community, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have established mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Dec. 7-13 along with cumulative testing site totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: A community-based testing site collected over 750 specimens between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

One team gathered over 600 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge.

A team collected over 500 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 25 and Dec. 9 at the fire department building in Barron.

A community-based testing site in Iron River collected over 850 specimens Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10. A team also collected over 650 specimens at a community-based testing site for Red Cliff Nation Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5.

One team gathered nearly 4,400 specimens at a community-based testing site Thursday through Saturday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 near Menasha.

Chippewa County: A community-based testing site operated at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds Nov. 5 and Dec. 1 and collected over 800 specimens.

Clark County: A community-based testing site operates in Curtiss Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. A team gathered nearly 325 specimens Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 at the Curtiss testing site.

Columbia County: A community-based testing site operates in Cambria Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. A team collected over 775 specimens Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 at the Cambria testing site.

Dane County: A team gathers specimens Dec. 14-15 at the Oak Hill Correctional Institution.

Dodge County: A community-based testing site operates each Monday and Wednesday in Beaver Dam between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10. The Beaver Dam testing site gathered nearly 2,000 specimens between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9.

Door County: A community-based testing site operates Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 8, Feb. 22 and Mar. 8 in Sister Bay. A testing site in Sturgeon Bay collected over 800 specimens Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 while the Sister Bay testing site gathered nearly 550 specimens Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30.

Douglas County: Superior hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. One team collected nearly 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior.

Dunn County: One team gathered over 330 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie. A team gathered nearly 70 specimens Dec. 8 at a long-term care facility in Menomonie.

Eau Claire County: A regional community-based testing at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire operates each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Dec. 11 to Mar. 8. A testing site in Augusta gathered nearly 400 specimens between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9.

Florence County: One team gathered over 150 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 in Florence.

Forest County: One team collected 135 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 in Crandon.

Fond du Lac County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 17 and Mar. 4 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. One team collected over 3,700 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds.

Grant County: Lancaster hosted a community-based testing site Oct. 13, Oct. 20, and Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24, Dec. 4 and Dec. 8. that gathered over 1,100 specimens.

Iron County: A team collected nearly 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 in Hurley.

Iowa County: A team gathered nearly 235 specimens at a community-based testing site Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Dodgeville.

Jackson County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 in Black River Falls. The Black River Falls site gathered nearly 1,000 specimens between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9.

Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Friday and Saturday between Dec. 11 and Mar. 6 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson. The Jefferson testing site collected over 4,000 specimens between Oct. 23 and Dec. 5.

Juneau County: One team gathered over 1,500 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon.

Kenosha County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 18 in Bristol. The Kenosha County East testing site at the Kenosha Jobs Center gathered nearly 7,000 specimens between Oct. 12 to Dec. 7 and the Kenosha County West testing site in Bristol collected over 3,500 specimens between Oct. 16 to Dec. 4.

La Crosse County: La Crosse hosts a community-based testing site each Monday between Dec. 14 and Mar. 8. West Salem operates a second community-based site each Saturday between Dec. 19 and Mar. 6. A third site operates at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in La Crosse each Friday between Dec. 18 and Mar. 5. Previous testing efforts in La Crosse County resulted in over 1,300 specimens collected in West Salem between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5; over 2,500 specimens collected in La Crosse between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7; and nearly 1,200 specimens gathered at La Crosse's Holy Cross Diocesan Center between Nov. 3 and Dec. 8.

Lafayette County: One team operated a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington and collected over 300 specimens.

Langlade County: Antigo hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 18, Jan. 15, Jan. 12, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. One team gathered over 330 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo.

Lincoln County: One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill.

Manitowoc County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Dec. 15, Dec. 29, Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9, Feb. 23 and Mar. 9 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center. One team gathered nearly 1,000 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center.

Marathon County: One team gathered over 1,500 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau.

Marinette County: One team gathered over 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo.

Menominee County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19, Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2 in Keshena. A team gathered over 850 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena.

Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams operate a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Mar. 10. It has gathered nearly 400 specimens as of Dec. 14.

Monroe County: One team collected over 800 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah.

Oconto County: Mountain hosts a community-based testing site Dec. 22, Jan. 5, Jan. 19 Feb. 2, Feb. 16 and Mar. 2. The Mountain testing site gathered over 400 specimens between Oct. 27 and Dec. 7.

Oneida County: A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 in Rhinelander. The Rhinelander testing site gathered nearly 2,350 specimens between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10.

Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10 at Appleton North High School. The Appleton testing site collected over 10,300 specimens between Oct. 15 and Dec. 9.

Ozaukee County: Port Washington hosts a community-based testing site each Saturday between Dec. 12 and Mar. 10. The Port Washington testing site gathered over 1,800 specimens between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5.

Pepin County: A team gathered nearly 100 specimens at a community-based testing site conducted Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Durand.

Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Dec. 14 and Mar. 8 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth. The Ellsworth testing sited collected nearly 1,900 specimens between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7.

Portage County: A team collected nearly 1,500 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point.

Racine County: A team collects specimens Dec. 14 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove and Dec. 15 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. A community-based testing site in Franksville collected over 6,400 specimens between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 and a site at Racine's Festival Hall gathered nearly 2,800 more between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10.

Rock County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site each Wednesday and Thursday between Dec. 9 and Mar. 10 at Blackhawk Technical College. The site collected over 5,600 specimens between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3.

Richland County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds. One team gathered nearly 850 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center.

St. Croix County: A team collected nearly 1,500 specimens between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10 in Hammond.

Sawyer County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the fire hall in Winter. The Winter site gathered nearly 350 specimens between Oct. 21 and Dec 9.

Shawano County: A team operates a community-based site for the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Dec. 22-23, Jan 12-13, Jan. 26-27, Feb. 9-10, Feb. 23-24 and Mar. 9-10. This site has gathered over 1,600 specimens between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9. A team gathered nearly 500 specimens at a Shawano community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1.

Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Dec. 11 to Mar. 10 in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan testing site collected nearly 3,900 specimens between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9. A team collected nearly 300 specimens Dec. 7 at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution.

Taylor County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Jan. 15, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26 in Medford.

Vernon County: A team operates a community-based testing site Dec. 16One team gathered nearly 1,600 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 25 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua.

Walworth County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Dec. 15 and Mar. 9 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. A team collected nearly 3,400 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn.

Washington County: One team gathered over 3,400 specimens at a community-based testing site conducted between Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Dec. 14 and Mar. 10. The site gathered over 11,000 specimens between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9.

Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds. The Waupaca testing site collected nearly 1,

A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds. The Waupaca testing site collected nearly 1,500 specimens between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9. Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Tuesday through Friday between Dec. 11 to Mar. 10 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. A team collects specimens Dec. 17 at the Winnebago County Jail. A team collected over 900 specimens Dec. 7-8 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution and over 200 more Dec. 10 at the Winnebago County Jail.

One team operates a community-based testing site Tuesday through Friday between Dec. 11 to Mar. 10 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh. A team collects specimens Dec. 17 at the Winnebago County Jail. A team collected over 900 specimens Dec. 7-8 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution and over 200 more Dec. 10 at the Winnebago County Jail. Wood County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Dec. 16 and Mar. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids. One team gathered over 800 specimens at a community-based testing site between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids.

As of Dec. 14, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 973,032 specimens statewide. This number includes previous efforts between late April and Oct. 19 where the Guard gathered over 654,000 tests in 66 counties at a variety of state and county institutions, long-term care facilities, industrial plants and community-based testing sites.

The Wisconsin National Guard gathered over 164,000 specimens at two Milwaukee testing sites it operated between May 11 and Oct. 17. Teams also assisted the Milwaukee Health Department between Oct. 12-23 organize on-going testing efforts at the Milwaukee Northside and Southside Health Centers where nearly 4,300 specimens were collected during that period. Multiple teams also assisted local health department personnel gather 56,702 specimens Oct. 19-Nov. 25 at a community-based testing site at Miller Park.

Multiple National Guard specimen collection teams conducted a community-based testing site May 11-Dec. 5 at the Madison’s Alliant Energy Center and collected nearly 308,000 specimens. The site continues operation under the direction of local health department personnel.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results. It has placed over 552,000 calls as of Dec. 14.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Nearly 700 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the Aug. 11 statewide primary election and approximately 450 more performed as poll workers on State Active Duty during the Nov. 3 statewide general election.

Guard members in mid-March also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.