Global Concrete Testers Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027

December 14, 2020

Executive Summary

The concrete tester is referred to the technology that is used to measure the consistency of fresh concrete before it sets. It is also used as an indicator of an improper mixed batch of concrete. The rapid growth in construction sector across the globe and essential application of concrete tester to test the efficiency of concrete is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to grow with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. The activity which contributed towards the growing construction sector in India includes export cargo (10%), highway construction/widening (9.8%), power generation (6.6%), import cargo (5.8%) and cargo at major ports (5.3%). Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. Moreover, surging growth in mining industry across the emerging economies is the factor stimulating the demand for concrete testers market over the forecast years. However, high cost of concrete tester is the factor restraining the growth of market.

The regional analysis of the global Concrete Testers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in construction & infrastructure sector. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in growth of mining activities across the emerging economies is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

MTS Systems Corporation

Humboldt Mfg. Co.

Global Gilson

Cooper Technologies

Canopus Instruments

MATEST

Forney

EIE Instruments

PCE Deutschland GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

NDT Machine

Universal Testing Machine

Fresh Concrete Testing

Flexure Testing Machine

Others

By Application:

On-site

Off-site

By End-use industry:

Construction

Infrastructure

Mining

Railways

Research & Academics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Concrete Testers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.