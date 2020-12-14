Global Concrete Testers Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027
Executive Summary
The concrete tester is referred to the technology that is used to measure the consistency of fresh concrete before it sets. It is also used as an indicator of an improper mixed batch of concrete. The rapid growth in construction sector across the globe and essential application of concrete tester to test the efficiency of concrete is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: as per the National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction industry in India is expected to grow with 5.6% during 2016-20 as compared to 2.9% during 2011-2015. The activity which contributed towards the growing construction sector in India includes export cargo (10%), highway construction/widening (9.8%), power generation (6.6%), import cargo (5.8%) and cargo at major ports (5.3%). Similarly, construction sector in Germany increased to over USD 571.51 billion in 2016 with 36.4% from over USD 427.84 billion in 2010. Moreover, surging growth in mining industry across the emerging economies is the factor stimulating the demand for concrete testers market over the forecast years. However, high cost of concrete tester is the factor restraining the growth of market.
The regional analysis of the global Concrete Testers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in construction & infrastructure sector. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in growth of mining activities across the emerging economies is creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cancer vaccine market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
MTS Systems Corporation
Humboldt Mfg. Co.
Global Gilson
Cooper Technologies
Canopus Instruments
MATEST
Forney
EIE Instruments
PCE Deutschland GmbH
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
NDT Machine
Universal Testing Machine
Fresh Concrete Testing
Flexure Testing Machine
Others
By Application:
On-site
Off-site
By End-use industry:
Construction
Infrastructure
Mining
Railways
Research & Academics
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Concrete Testers Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
