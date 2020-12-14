YOUTH SUICIDE PREVENTION COMES TO TOWER BEHAVIORAL HEALTH & COVE PREP

Jason Foundation Affiliate Offices in Reading and Torrance

/EIN News/ -- Reading and Torrance, Pa., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI), a nationally recognized leader in suicide awareness and prevention, proudly announced today the opening of their newest JFI Affiliate Offices at Cove PREP in Torrance, Pennsylvania, and Tower Behavioral Health in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Affiliate Offices will serve as hubs where parents, teachers, guidance counselors, students, churches, and other community organizations can obtain educational materials and learn about the training programs available through JFI. All programs and materials are available to the public at no cost.

According to a recent CDC survey, 12.5% of Pennsylvania’s high school youth said that they “have made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Pennsylvania youth ages 10-24, with more than 250 young lives lost 2018. Additionally, the mental toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the public has not yet been fully realized, and its impact could be significant. Suicide has, however, been declared a leading cause of PREVENTABLE death.

“The Jason Foundation is elated to begin working with Tower Behavioral Health and Cove PREP to provide communities with our programs and resources,” said Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer of The Jason Foundation. “This represents an important step to combat youth and young adult suicide as we join numerous other organizations supplying the state with the tools and resources needed.”

“Tower Behavioral Health is excited to partner with The Jason Foundation to further reach out to those in need,” remarked Tower Behavioral Health CEO Stephanie Lee. “We look forward to promoting JFI’s mission and addressing the silent epidemic of youth suicide in our community.”

“I am thrilled to announce our affiliation with The Jason Foundation,” said Cove PREP CEO Darren Stiffler. “Cove PREP fully supports JFI’s dedication to the prevention of youth and young adult suicide.”

About the Organizations:

The Jason Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the “silent epidemic” of youth and young adult suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents and other community groups. Since their inception, The Jason Foundation has never charged a school, family, or community for use of their programs or materials. For more information or to find the closest JFI Affiliate Office, visit JFI’s website. www.jasonfoundation.com

Tower Behavioral Health offers comprehensive, personalized care for adults age 18 and older who have been struggling with mental health disorders and co-occurring substance use concerns. Treatment options at Tower Behavioral Health include inpatient care and a partial hospitalization program. The center also offers an Assertive Community Treatment program for chronically ill adults who are best served in a nonhospital environment. Tower Behavioral Health is located in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Cove PREP (Psychosexual Rehabilitation & Education Program) provides comprehensive residential treatment and individualized academic instruction for adjudicated adolescent males who have a history of sexual offenses. The secure care facility, which is located in Torrance, Pennsylvania, is a highly structured and closely monitored environment. Cove PREP employs a skills-based phased treatment model to help residents make positive behavior changes, take responsibility for their actions, and develop a greater sense of victim empathy.

Stephanie Lee, Chief Executive Officer Tower Behavioral Health (484) 659-2312 Stephanie.Lee@acadiahealthcare.com Brett Marciel, Chief Communications Officer The Jason Foundation, Inc. (615) 264-2323 brettmarciel@jasonfoundation.com Darren Stiffler, Chief Executive Officer Cove PREP (724) 459-9700 darren.stiffler@coveprep.com