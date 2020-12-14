Parexel Joins Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) to Enhance Patient Access, Increase Diversity and Accelerate Trial Timelines

Company’s leading role in accelerating decentralized clinical trial adoption further reinforces its commitment to Patients-First approaches

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative therapies to improve world health, from clinical through commercialization, today announced the company has joined the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), a new alliance of 50 life sciences and healthcare organizations focused on expanding access to clinical trials by advancing policies, research practices and digital-health technologies in decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Parexel is a pioneer in DCTs, having conducted its first virtual trial in 2011 and having swiftly adapted traditional trials to DCT and hybrid models at the start of the pandemic to ensure clinical trial continuity.



“Decentralized clinical trials represent an opportunity to rethink how studies are conducted to better fit into the lives of patients—especially minority populations that are significantly underrepresented in clinical research,” said Sy Pretorius, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical & Scientific Officer. “Historically, those interested in participating in clinical trials had to adjust their lives to accommodate trial participation. Using DCT approaches, studies can be designed to fit into patients’ lives anywhere, anytime. The pandemic has provided the context in which to accelerate in DCT deployment.”

Through its participation as a founding member in DTRA, Parexel is further demonstrating its commitment to devising more patient-friendly trials that include people of diverse ages, races, geographic regions and backgrounds. DTRA unites healthcare companies, regulators, patient groups and CROs in a singular mission to facilitate wider use of decentralized approaches such as telehealth visits, wearable devices, home nurse visits and direct-to-patient drug shipments that make clinical trials more patient-centric, increase trial efficiency and accelerate trial timelines.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Parexel to the Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance and recognize their role in pioneering the implementation of DCTs, which are changing the future of clinical research,” said Amir Kalali, MD, Co-Convener of DTRA and founder of several collaborative life science communities.

Patients are embracing decentralized approaches because they reduce their burden of trial participation. In February 2020, Parexel commissioned independent research to identify the biopharmaceutical industry’s perspectives on the benefits and barriers of DCTs. Respondents named the biggest benefits as improved patient experience; less disruption of daily work and school life; less burden for travel, especially for patients far from a study site; and improved patient recruitment and retention. During the pandemic, these benefits have played an essential role in clinical trial continuity for patients whose medical conditions cannot wait for the pandemic to end.

Parexel’s DCT solutions combine in-house expertise and patient/caregiver insights with the latest technologies to guide customers through all aspects of planning, operationalizing and deployment. Decentralized clinical trials have become an increasingly critical part of the COVID-19 landscape and Parexel’s ability to rapidly adapt traditional study designs to incorporate digital and at-home approaches help reduce the patient burden and expand access to individuals who traditionally have been unable to participate.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. We do this through a suite of services that help life science and biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About DTRA

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA) was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods.

