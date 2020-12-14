A Place At Home Signs New Franchise Location in Pennsylvania
New Franchisee, Dina Jenney, is excited to help A Place At Home fulfill its goals of assisting seniors to live comfortable lives in their own homes.
We researched many agencies, but it was clear that A Place At Home is an unmatched level of service and quality. ”BERWYN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Place At Home (APAH), an award-winning senior care franchise, has signed a new franchise location in Pennsylvania. The new owners, Dina Jenney and her business partner, are excited to help APAH fulfill its goals of assisting seniors to live comfortable lives in their own homes.
The franchise's new location called A Place At Home - Philadelphia West will be at 1055 Westlakes Drive Suite, 300 Berwyn, PA 19312. They will serve the surging demand for in-home senior care services in the area. Jenney and her business partner plan to serve the surrounding communities in the western suburbs of Philadelphia, including the Main Line, King of Prussia, Phoenixville, Exton, and Conshohocken.
Jenney has experience providing home care services for family members and is passionate about the need for quality care for the senior population.
"We have seen firsthand the importance of quality care and the lack of compassionate services available to the senior population," says Jenney. "We feel strongly that our business background coupled with a passion for excellent care will bring quality services to the senior community here in the Philadelphia suburbs."
Jenney goes on to say that she and her business partner were very impressed by APAH’s CARE philosophy of being Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical, saying, "We researched many agencies, but it was clear that A Place At Home is an unmatched level of service and quality. From the founders to everyone on the staff, we know that everyone truly cares about this industry and the seniors we serve. We were especially impressed by the 'We Are Care' foundation of A Place At Home."
She goes on to say, "A Place At Home's 'We Are Care' model, coupled with our business background and personal experience of caring for our loved ones makes us the perfect combination of compassionate care and hard work. The 'We Are Care' model is unparalleled in the industry. It exemplifies everything we want to provide to our clients and team members."
Jenney comes to APAH with a background in Human Resources, Accounting, and Office Management. This has equipped her with a well-rounded skillset for the operational success of a company.
"Dina and her business partner bring a level of energy and passion to the table that shows us they have what it takes to provide exceptional care to the seniors in their community. We are excited to see them in action," said Jerod Evanich, President and Co-Founder of A Place At Home.
About A Place At Home
APAH was launched in 2012 in Omaha, by the co-founders Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich, who are passionate about providing compassionate customized care solutions for seniors. The company has since experienced explosive growth and with franchises across the country. APAH provides personalized in-home care services specific to the needs of each client.
There are open franchise locations coast to coast for entrepreneurs considering a senior care franchise. When you join this dynamic group as a franchisee of A Place At Home, you'll have access to valuable training, business resources, and strong support.
