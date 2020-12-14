Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane closure on eastbound Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls due to jackknifed semi (Dec. 13, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — (5:15 p.m.) Motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls will encounter a lane closure near milepost 51 due to a jackknifed semi. The right lane will be closed for several hours while the semi is removed.

As the snow continues in parts of the region, MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

  • Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.
  • Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
  • Turn off your cruise control.
  • Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.
  • Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.
  • Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.
  • Never drive into a snow cloud.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###

