Department of Energy Issues Small Business Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement

Approximately $50 Million in New Grants Will Support Energy Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued the second Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for Fiscal Year 2021. The Phase I Release 2 FOA, with approximately $50 million in available funding, will allow small businesses to submit applications to establish the technical feasibility of new innovations that advance the Department’s mission. The following DOE program offices are participating in this FOA:

Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response

Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation

Office of Electricity

Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy

Office of Environmental Management

Office of Fossil Energy

Office of Nuclear Energy

Office of Science

Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with maximum award amounts up to $200,000 or $250,000, depending on research topic. Small businesses that successfully complete their research will compete for funding in Fiscal Year 2022 to carry out prototype or process research and development during Phase II. Phase II grants are up to 2 years in duration with maximum award amounts of $1.1 million or $1.6 million, depending on research topic.

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the programs’ website HERE.

More details on DOE’s SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

