Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,498 in the last 365 days.

Department of Energy Issues Small Business Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement

Approximately $50 Million in New Grants Will Support Energy Innovation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs issued the second Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) for Fiscal Year 2021. The Phase I Release 2 FOA, with approximately $50 million in available funding, will allow small businesses to submit applications to establish the technical feasibility of new innovations that advance the Department’s mission. The following DOE program offices are participating in this FOA:

  • Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response
  • Office of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation
  • Office of Electricity
  • Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy
  • Office of Environmental Management
  • Office of Fossil Energy
  • Office of Nuclear Energy
  • Office of Science

Phase I grants are 6-12 months in duration with maximum award amounts up to $200,000 or $250,000, depending on research topic. Small businesses that successfully complete their research will compete for funding in Fiscal Year 2022 to carry out prototype or process research and development during Phase II. Phase II grants are up to 2 years in duration with maximum award amounts of $1.1 million or $1.6 million, depending on research topic.    

DOE recognizes the important role that small businesses play in driving innovation and creating jobs in the U.S. economy. The SBIR and STTR programs were created by Congress to leverage small businesses to advance innovation at federal agencies. Additional information on the DOE SBIR and STTR programs can be found on the programs’ website HERE.

More details on DOE’s SBIR/STTR Phase I Release 1 FOA can be found HERE.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

You just read:

Department of Energy Issues Small Business Research and Development Funding Opportunity Announcement

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.