Medical Logistic Experts to present at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2021
SMi reports: Senior representatives from the Czech Republic MoD & Austrian Armed Forces are set to present on medical logistics at the virtual event next MarchLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the COVID-19 response, those tasked with maintaining complex medical services have also put in long hours and adapted to changing mission requirements to support patients all over the world. This includes Army medical logisticians who fill critical roles ranging from transporting medicine and blood to maintaining medical equipment. *
As the most senior and focused logistics meeting in the region, the speaker panel for the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference taking place virtually on 2nd and 3rd March 2021, will feature senior military, research, and industry logisticians from over 8 different nations. Exploring the challenges of new Logistic structures and how they are being overcome by national militaries and international institutions.
A key focus at next year's conference is Medical Logistics, where two expert speakers will be presenting exclusive briefings.
Colonel Ladislav Slechta, Director, Military Medicine Agency, Ministry of Defence of The Czech Republic will be presenting on ‘The Importance of Effective and Efficient Medical Logistic Solutions to Support Defence Forces in the Field’, covering:
• Establishing an efficient medical supply chain through incorporating enhanced production capacity and technical ability
• Investigating international cooperation and networks between states through working with the Committee of Chiefs of Military Medical Services in NATO (COMEDS)
• Evaluating the challenges of deploying medical logistics in combat scenarios and the solutions in place to overcome these difficulties
In addition, Major General Andreas Pernsteiner, Director of Logistics, Austrian Armed Forces will be briefings on ‘Maximise Capacity and Streamline the Supply Chain’, covering:
• Modern logistic command and control (C2) structures to utilise networks for greater information sharing and ensure effective supply chain management
• Regionalisation of logistics forces for greater responsiveness in maintenance and supply chain distribution
• Examining Logistics Command’s contribution to medical logistics and the need for robust capabilities in national and international emergency response operations
Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe
2nd-3rd March 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
*Source: afcea.org
