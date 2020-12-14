Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NCDOJ: North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice to Release Final Report

The North Carolina Department of Justice published the below media advisory on December 11, 2020: 

The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice will release a final report of its recommendations to Gov. Cooper to address inequities in North Carolina’s law enforcement and criminal justice systems. The call will be held virtually on Zoom and will be livestreamed on YouTube. Members of the media who participate via Zoom will be able to ask questions using the raise hand button.

WHAT Press call

WHO North Carolina Attorney General Josh SteinNorth Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls, and Task Force members

WHEN Monday, December 14, 2020, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. 

WHERE Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97790926813

WHY Gov. Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice in June 2020 to recommend solutions to stop discriminatory law enforcement and criminal justice practices and hold public safety officers accountable. Attorney General Josh Stein and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina Anita Earls are co-chairs of the task force.

Media Contacts Laura Brewer, NCDOJ – (919) 716-6484

