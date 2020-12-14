Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,495 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Michelle “Shellie” Sabata to the Separate Juvenile Court of Lancaster County

Media Contacts:  

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Michelle “Shellie” Sabata to the Separate Juvenile Court of Lancaster County

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Michelle “Shellie” Sabata of Lincoln to the Separate Juvenile Court of Lancaster County.

 

Sabata, 49, has served as Deputy County Attorney in the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office since 1998.  As Deputy County Attorney, her primary duties included reviewing investigations to make charging decisions in law violation and abuse/neglect cases on behalf of juveniles.  Further duties included presenting evidence for the purpose of adjudicating cases and implementing rehabilitative plans for families appearing in Juvenile Court as well as training new deputy county attorneys.  She has spent many years serving on both the Lancaster County Juvenile Drug Treatment Court as well as the Lancaster County Family Drug Court.

 

Sabata holds a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration from Doane College and a Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.  She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association, American Bar Association, National District Attorneys Association, and Nebraska County Attorneys Association.

 

A lifelong Lincolnite, Sabata is also active in the community as an adjunct professor at Concordia University-Nebraska, a volunteer judge for mock trial and oral argument competitions at the University of Nebraska College of Law, and a long-time volunteer with local youth sports organizations.  She is also passionate about serving on the Leadership Council of HopeLNK Suicide Prevention Coalition.

 

She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda S. Porter.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Appoints Michelle “Shellie” Sabata to the Separate Juvenile Court of Lancaster County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.