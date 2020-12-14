Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. to Present at 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) ("GHH" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will present at the LD Micro's 13th Annual Main Event.



The Company is scheduled to present today, Monday, December 14, 2020, at 1:20 P.M. EST. A webcast of the presentation session and a copy of the company's latest investor presentation will be available on the company's website.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: GRYN) (“GHH” or the “Company”), is a California based innovative technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids.

The GHH mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium quality products to consumers as well as to partnering with CPG (consumer-packaged-goods) and pharmaceutical companies.

The Company intends to be a leader in compliances and capabilities in the hemp and cannabinoid supply marketplace. Using state of the art technologies, GHH intends to open up a whole new world of novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies never before explored, solving the issues of stability, pharmacokinetics, biological tissue penetration, and bioavailability.

We are building a team of visionary agrotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life scientists working at the intersection of nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and pharmaceutical technologies with a goal to improve lives.

For more information, please visit: www.GreenHygienics.com

Corporate Video Link

Company Contact:

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.

1.855.802.0299 Toll Free

IR@GreenHygienics.com

