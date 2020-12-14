Climate First Bank (In Organization) Announces Flagship Location in St. Petersburg, Fla.

/EIN News/ -- Values-based bank executes new lease and looks to serve Bay Area community in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate First Bank (In Organization), a values-based institution, today announces the lease execution of its flagship location in downtown St. Petersburg located at 5301 Central Avenue. The bank plans to open the location in Q2 2021.

“I was attracted to St. Pete’s environmental ethos that aligns with our core bank values, so I’m eager to offer the Bay Area community a new conscious way of banking,” said Ken LaRoe, founder and CEO of Climate First Bank (I/O). “This milestone makes us one step closer to serving small businesses and professions as a community bank.” LaRoe is an experienced banker, having founded two previous banks: Florida Choice Bank and First GREEN Bank.

“The St. Pete community is very familiar with intensifying hurricanes and coastline erosion,” said LaRoe. “We want to work hand in hand with the city in the fight against climate crisis and set an example of how a local community bank with core environmental values can pave the way for fighting a global emergency.”

Climate First Bank (I/O) will support consumers, communities and the planet by implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles to operate as a vehicle for positive change. The institution will offer standard, traditional banking services enhanced by modern technology to provide consumers with a seamless mobile and digital experience. In addition, Climate First Bank (I/O) will place a special emphasis on servicing those committed to sustainability, through dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis.

Continuing in its mission to change lives and reverse damage to the planet, Climate First Bank (I/O) plans to expand their impact by opening additional locations throughout the Bay Area that will be retrofitted to the highest sustainability standards in LEED, Green Globes and Energy Star.

About Climate First Bank (I/O)

Climate First Bank (I/O) is a values-based community bank that will offer a complete, full-service menu of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products. Those products will be enhanced with modern technology to meet the expectations of today’s consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company will place a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGO) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The bank will set an example by being built to the highest practical sustainability standards in LEED, Green Globes and Energy Star.

Stay tuned for the latest updates, and to learn more visit https://climatefirstbank.com.

Media Contact

Abigail Lacaillade

Uproar PR for Climate First Bank (I/O)

(407) 547-9700

alacaillade@uproarpr.com