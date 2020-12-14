Children’s Book Brings the Spirit of Christmas to Life Through Poetry

“Santa's North Pole Workshop” by Helen L. Merrell and Rita K. Fisher reveals what Christmas is all about through charming poetry and prose

/EIN News/ -- Lafayette, Ind., Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most magical time of year just grew even more enchanting with the help of poetry. “Santa's North Pole Workshop” by Helen L. Merrell and Rita K. Fisher is a charming children’s book, filled to the bring with color poetry and artwork that brings the spirit of Christmas to the bookshelves of children across the globe.

Merrell was raised in a large family that brought plenty of festive spirits to the holiday season. Hoping to bring that same spirit to children who could use a boost, Merrell got to work creating whimsical, delightful poetry to share the charm of the holidays with other families. Speaking to her affinity for bright lights on the Christmas tree, the magic of reindeer zooming across the sky, and the excitement of waiting up to toys under the tree, Merrell also reminds readers of the love God has for all of His children and parents have for their children.

“I want to teach children that parents and God have unconditional love so when they become parents, they can pass that along to their children,” Merrell said.

“Santa's North Pole Workshop”. Parents and children will find joy in “Santa’s North Pole Workshop” as the spirit of Christmas can be found cover to cover. Families both large and small will be able to huddle around Merrell’s book and enjoy her spirited poetry, and perhaps a cup of hot chocolate, too.

“Santa's North Pole Workshop”

By Helen L. Merrell & K. Fisher

ISBN: 9781477223994 (softcover); 9781728372952 (audio); 9781477243978 (electronic)

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Helen L. Merrell is a lifelong lover of poetry who has been writing since the age of 13. Merrell was raised in a large family who appreciates the spirit of the Christmas season. After a career spent in pediatrics, she became the Queen of the Red Hat Society and maintained her position for five years. She participated in a senior choir and taught young musicians to hone their skills on the piano, guitar, and more. Merrell published her first book, “Santa’s North Pole Workshop” in 2012 and has since also published her second novel, “Towhead and the Paintbrush”. She currently resides in Lafayette, Indiana.



