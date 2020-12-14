DoubleVerify Expands Partnership with Twitter to Provide Brand Safety and Suitability Verification

DV’s partnership will provide transparency into brand alignment with user-generated content on Twitter

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced a new partnership with Twitter to help advertisers measure and report on brand safety and suitability. Independent, third-party brand safety measurement in an in-feed, user-generated content environment represents a major milestone on the path to full transparency that covers all buying platforms.



“Measuring brand safety and suitability across in-feed environments is critically important for brands,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “DV is ready to tackle this challenge by leveraging our technology and expertise to evaluate the context of user-generated content. We are pleased to partner with Twitter to ensure a brand safe and suitable advertising environment on their platform.”

DV pioneered brand safety in 2008 and has been a continuous innovator in the category. Recently, DV announced the upcoming launch of Brand Suitability Tiers in January 2021, which will make DV the first verification company to align product functionality with the Brand Safety and Suitability Framework advanced by the APB and GARM. This new offering will allow brands to align suitability settings with their own unique standards to maximize precision and scale; DV will work with Twitter to explore extending this offering into their platform.

The full scope of the offering and timing of launch will be determined in 2021, as both parties collaborate on the optimal solution that meets joint advertiser needs. For more information on DoubleVerify’s partnership with Twitter, please visit www.doubleverify.com.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV’s mission is to be the definitive source of transparency and data-driven insights into the quality and effectiveness of digital advertising for the world’s largest brands, publishers and digital ad platforms. DV’s technology platform provides advertisers with consistent and unbiased data and analytics that can be used to optimize the quality and return on digital ad investments. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital advertising ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com

Contact: chris@crenshawcomm.com