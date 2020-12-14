Chi-Cal Rivers Fund Awards $1.6 Million to Improve Waterways, Habitats and Greenspace in the Chicago/Calumet Region

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chi-Cal Rivers Fund partners today announced seven projects selected to receive $1.6 million in grant funding to improve and enhance waterways in the Chicago-Calumet region. These investments will enhance fish and wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, and improve access to and use of natural areas and greenspace for communities. The grants will generate $1.9 million in matching contributions, for a total conservation impact of $3.5 million.

Administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), the fund is supported in 2020 with contributions from ArcelorMittal, BNSF Railway, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The Joyce Foundation, the Walder Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Forest Service. The awards announced today mark the fund’s seventh annual slate of grants, bringing its total cumulative impact to $32 million.

“The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund continues to demonstrate the vital role of public-private partnerships and their unique ability to create lasting benefits for wildlife habitat and for communities at a regional scale,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The projects awarded today will continue to build on our previous restoration efforts in the Calumet region and will add new resilient green infrastructure and additional green space to benefit local communities.”

The seven grants announced today will: restore wetland habitat to benefit migratory birds and marsh-nesting birds such as least bittern and pied-billed grebe; install green stormwater infrastructure that reduces runoff and creates community greenspaces to enhance resident’s quality of life; and, continue to improve habitat in Chicago and Northwest Indiana through tree planting and invasive species control. Collectively, the funded projects will:

Restore and enhance 70 acres of wetland and upland habitat

Plant more than 500 trees for habitat and increased stormwater capacity

Add more than 2.89 million gallons of stormwater storage

Create 2.7 acres of neighborhood greenspace

“We value this important partnership to achieve the joint goals of improving the health of the region’s watersheds and enhancing their value to the many diverse communities along our rivers, said David Farren, executive director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “By leveraging our collective funds, we can accomplish more, and learn from each other, as well as our grantees, in the process.”

"The Joyce Foundation is committed to supporting projects that reduce flooding and make our region’s waterways healthier. Chi Cal projects are improving Chicago’s rivers for today and for the next generation,” said Elizabeth Cisar, Co-Director, Environment for The Joyce Foundation.

“BNSF supports efforts to help improve quality of life for communities and so we appreciate being part of this public private partnership that enhances river quality and stormwater management,” said Peter Skosey, Executive Director Public Affairs, BNSF Railway.

“The U.S. Forest Service is proud to be part of the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund and is pleased to see these exciting projects get funded,” said Carleen Yocum, Northeastern Area Midwest Field Representative for the U.S. Forest Service. “We believe that nature based green infrastructure projects, such as tree planting in strategic locations, are an important part of the solution for managing our region’s stormwater and flooding challenges.”

Chi-Cal Rivers Fund 2020 grant recipients include:

National Audubon Society, Inc., to restore and develop public access to Deadstick Pond and adjoining riverfront trail in Illinois, greatly expanding marshbird habitat, greenspace connectivity and recreational access in the Calumet Region.

The Wetlands Initiative, to restore a floodplain corridor along the West Branch of the Little Calumet River in northwestern Indiana to benefit rare wetland-dependent birds and the surrounding underserved communities.

Lake County Forest Preserve District, to improve hydrologic function and habitat diversity along the North Branch of the Chicago River in Illinois by removing or disabling more than 5,000 linear feet of drain tile and clearing invasive species across 146 acres of Prairie Wolf Forest Preserve.

NeighborSpace, to install green stormwater infrastructure at the Calumet River Gateway Garden in South Chicago.

The Nature Conservancy, to install green stormwater infrastruction to help establish StormStore – a regional stormwater credit trading market – to incentivize stormwater trading and encourage stormwater infrastructure in locations where it would provide the greatest impact for communities in Cook County, Illinois.

The Student Conservation Association, to reduce stormwater runoff and create urban habitat by planting 500 new trees in Northwest Indiana.

Friends of the Forest Preserves, to fortify and expand the Centennial Volunteers program at seven forest preserves to increase invasive species control work and improve restoration management in Illinois.

To learn more about the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund and the seven projects announced today, please visit www.nfwf.org/programs/chi-cal-rivers-fund.

