SupplySide Network 365 Donates $25,000 to Vitamin Angels to Support Efforts to Provide Life Saving Vitamins and Minerals to Children in Need

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide Network 365 has announced a donation of $25,000 to the non-profit Vitamin Angels, an organization that delivers essential vitamins and minerals to millions of pregnant women and children in need around the world. The donation will help the organization deliver evidence-based nutrition interventions across the critical window of a child’s development.



Informa presented the donation to Vitamin Angels Founder and CEO/President Howard Schiffer on November 20 during a virtual event titled “Nutrition Works: Evidence of Benefit from the Lab to Global Impact” hosted on SupplySide Network 365, a new digital platform designed to help connect the community members that power our health and nutrition world. During the session Greg Horn, managing director at William Hood & Company and co-founder of Nutrition Capital Network, presented the compelling and tangible benefits of Vitamin Angels’ global programs, where nutrition interventions change lives every day.

Schiffer said: “Paraphrasing Dickens, 2020 has shown us the worst of times and (surprisingly) the best of times. Despite the incredible challenges and hardship this year has brought there have also been some silver linings – like our industry experiencing growth that we haven’t seen in a while. Hopefully it will be sustained with a culture centered more around health. In this growth we have the power and obligation to make significant change, not only with our customer base but by giving back to those that need our help with basic nutrition. Leadership takes many forms and stepping forward in these times of COVID, really plants a flag that says, ‘We truly believe in and are committed to making this world a healthy place. For every woman, every child, everywhere!’ Thank you to the SupplySide Network 365 for believing in the women and children we serve! Your continued support really makes an impact on so many lives.”

The donation included $5 for every member registered on SupplySide Network 365, an intelligent, industry hub for health and nutrition professionals to discover, connect, meet, learn and source. Leading up to SupplySide East, SupplySide Network 365 will help connect the industry and it will serve as the official app of the upcoming SupplySide East and SupplySide West in-person events. Free trial memberships are available for all industry members through March 31, 2021.

For more information about SupplySide East 2021, visit: supplysideeast.com. For more information about SupplySide Network 365, visit: supplyside365.com. Updates and ongoing conversations can also be found on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Vitamin Angels:

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health nutrition organization that promotes health and economic equity across the lifespan by ensuring nutritionally vulnerable, underserved populations have access to evidence-based nutrition interventions. Vitamin Angels impacts 70 million mothers and children in 70 countries, annually. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org



About SupplySide:

SupplySide empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. SupplySide Network 365 will enable members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insight virtual events.



About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.



Media Contact:

Carrie Kocik

SupplySide Media Relations

supplySidePR@informa.com