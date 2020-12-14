Counter UAS Market To Reach USD 4.70 Billion By 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 26.8% | Emergen Research

The higher emphasis on the incorporation of Counter UAS and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the Counter UAS market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Counter UAS Market is forecast to be worth USD 4.70 billion by 2027, according to the current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is primarily driven by factors, such as the increasing adoption of directed energy weapons to destroy or damage rockets, mortar-launched explosives, drones, and any other aerial threats, higher investment in military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological developments in laser-based target-focused weapons.

Additionally, growing incidences of cross-border conflicts, the rise in asymmetric warfare, increased inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology & updating them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market. The laser-based DEW Counter UAS system or drone destroyers are expected to create huge enforcement into the market as more and more countries are deliberately developing & investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system to use against drones or UAVs.

The Global Counter UAS Market is expected to remain a very competitive and highly consolidated landscape, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products would ensure enormous growth potential for innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation of a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of the U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of Counter UAS. The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from rivals is broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment accounted for a 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America, owing to its increasing investment in defense & homeland security, especially in the United States, and rapid development observed in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel the regional market growth substantially.

Key players in the market include The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Counter UAS Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, product, power, range, and region:

Type Outlook $1 Laser Systems Electronic Systems Kinetic Systems Others

Application Outlook $1$1 Defense Homeland Security

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Detection Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 meters



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



