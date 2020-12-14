Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 197,486 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Department of Energy Announces Funding Opportunities for University Research Programs

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced up to $5 million in federally funded financial assistance for research and development projects under the funding opportunity announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0002398, University Training and Research for Fossil Energy Applications. This funding opportunity will encompass two separate University programs, each with its own requirements and each with specific eligibility requirements. The two programs are University Coal Research (UCR) Program and Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Other Minority Institutions (HBCU-OMI) Program.

The National Energy Technology (NETL) will manage the projects, which will support DOE’s Crosscutting Research Program and facilitate long-term, high-risk fundamental research that advances the science of coal technologies at eligible U.S. colleges and universities. The projects supported by the UCR and HBCU-OMI programs enable segments of the college population not typically tapped for educational research to advance their technical skills.

View the areas of interest.

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to advance fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation’s fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available on the NETL website.

You just read:

U.S. Department of Energy Announces Funding Opportunities for University Research Programs

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.