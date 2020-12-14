U.S. Department of Energy Announces Funding Opportunities for University Research Programs

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Fossil Energy (FE) has announced up to $5 million in federally funded financial assistance for research and development projects under the funding opportunity announcement (FOA) DE-FOA-0002398, University Training and Research for Fossil Energy Applications. This funding opportunity will encompass two separate University programs, each with its own requirements and each with specific eligibility requirements. The two programs are University Coal Research (UCR) Program and Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Other Minority Institutions (HBCU-OMI) Program.

The National Energy Technology (NETL) will manage the projects, which will support DOE’s Crosscutting Research Program and facilitate long-term, high-risk fundamental research that advances the science of coal technologies at eligible U.S. colleges and universities. The projects supported by the UCR and HBCU-OMI programs enable segments of the college population not typically tapped for educational research to advance their technical skills.

View the areas of interest.

The Office of Fossil Energy funds research and development projects to advance fossil energy technologies and further the sustainable use of the Nation’s fossil resources. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit the Office of Fossil Energy website or sign up for FE news announcements. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available on the NETL website.