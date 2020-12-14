IP SHARK PARTNERS WITH HECHT PARTNERS LLP TO HELP CURB INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY INFRINGEMENT
Working with Hecht Partners will allow us to offer our clients a pathway to enforce complex intellectual property rights, like patents, or infringements.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, NY/SAN SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. / Dec. 14, 2020 / EIN NEWSWIRE / — IP Shark, a cutting-edge online brand protection platform that automates the monitoring and enforcement of counterfeit products, trademark and copyright infringements, and compliance violations across the internet, today announced that is has partnered with litigation boutique Hecht Partners LLP (“Hecht Partners”). Hecht Partners, which has offices in New York and Los Angeles, has a deep bench of well-respected lawyers with actual, real-world jury trial experience. Its attorneys have litigated some of the most recognized and complex intellectual property (“IP”) cases, commercial disputes, and arbitration matters cases in recent times, including Apple v. Corellium, Sandoz v. Amgen, and Apple v. Samsung.
— Igor Piryazev, Chief Legal Officer of IP Shark.
“Working with Hecht Partners will allow us to offer our clients a pathway to enforce complex intellectual property rights, like patents, or infringements that are not as straightforward as the run-of-the-mill infringements we typically observe,” said Igor Piryazev, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer of IP Shark. “We can wholeheartedly recommend the lawyers at Hecht Partners having been previously represented by them. They are aggressive and creative litigators who always understand the business goals of their clients.”
IP Shark’s platform monitors a range of sites, from Amazon to Alibaba, for violations of IP rights. The platform excels at finding, for example, trademark infringement involving the same mark and copyright infringement of images or content. But not all infringement is straightforward, particularly patent infringement and trademark infringement involving marks that are confusingly similar. These kinds of situations require counsel to better understand the scope of the IP at issue and the potential infringement. “We believe Hecht Partners are the perfect lawyers to look at complex IP infringement cases for our clients,” said Mr. Piryazev.
“It is our great pleasure to partner with IP Shark,” said David L. Hecht, founder of Hecht Partners. “We’ve already told many of our clients about IP Shark’s valuable monitoring services, which complement our IP enforcement campaigns. As partners, we can work even more closely with IP Shark and utilize their platform to assist us in protecting our clients’ IP. We look forward to working with new clients that require strategic IP assistance and litigation counsel.”
Hecht Partners also brings a flexible and innovative approach to fee arrangements that sets it apart from other top-tier firms that handle complex litigations.
IP Shark currently serves clients across a range of industries, including cosmetics, apparel & accessories, maternity/children's toys, sporting goods, and pet products.
