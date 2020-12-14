Aktana Hires Key Executives to Meet Escalating Demand for AI in Life Sciences

Industry leaders bolster engineering, technology and professional services for Aktana’s growing customer roster

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aktana, the pioneer in AI-driven intelligent engagement for the life sciences industry, announced major milestones of 2020, including key executive hires, expanded customer partnerships, and the launch of its next-generation Contextual Intelligence Engine . Aktana’s growth reflects increasing demand for AI capabilities to enable more effective multichannel customer engagement in life sciences, as evidenced by their nearly 300 deployments across more than 20 therapeutic areas. The company is well-positioned for continued growth within the “AI in Life Sciences” industry, which is expected to be valued at $4.8 billion by the year 2025, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence.1



Aktana ends 2020 with two notable hires: Dmitri Daveynis as Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Engineering; and Manny Triggiano as Senior Vice President of Professional Services. Daveynis will lead the technology strategy, product development, and cloud operations for Aktana. He brings more than two decades of software engineering and IT operations leadership experience. Prior to Aktana, Daveynis served as vice president of engineering at Verint and held prior leadership roles at Capsilon, Quantros, HP, and Kodak. Triggiano will ensure the highest levels of client satisfaction, employee engagement, operational efficiency, and cost effectiveness to drive Aktana's continued success. Previously, Triggiano was COO of Theorem and spent nearly 20 years in various leadership roles at IMS Health.

"We are excited to welcome Dmitri and Manny to the team,” said David Ehrlich, Aktana CEO. “Both bring rich industry experience to critical roles in steering Aktana through this period of extraordinary innovation and growth.”

Aktana’s Contextual Intelligence-driven insights have enabled its global customer base to grow sales by up to 15% and enhance their support for healthcare professionals, especially through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 2020 highlights include:



Launched the Contextual Intelligence Engine —the most comprehensive analytics engine in commercial life sciences and the only one that provides nuanced context in real time





—the most comprehensive analytics engine in commercial life sciences and the only one that provides nuanced context in real time Expanded customer base, including a multi-year, global omnichannel intelligence program with a top-20 biopharma company with initial deployments in Italy and China





Delivery and deployment of Sales Change Detection AI , which helps brands proactively identify growth opportunities and defend market share, as well as numerous platform

enhancements to further support seamless, omnichannel customer experiences





, which helps brands proactively identify growth opportunities and defend market share, as well as numerous platform enhancements to further support seamless, omnichannel customer experiences Investments in new data science capabilities, including growing the data science team by 50% and opening a new global office in Pune, India





Enhanced integrations with Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Adobe Marketo to improve multichannel coordination amidst the urgent emphasis on digital during COVID-19





Expanded Contextual Intelligence applications to field medical teams, with initial deployments at two top-10 pharmaceutical companies

“Doctors and pharma companies were tested in unprecedented ways this year,” added Ehrlich. “Aktana stepped up by helping customers improve HCP engagement, giving physicians the relevant information they need, when they need it, in the channels they prefer, so they could continue to provide the best treatments to their patients. We remain committed to that goal as we dive into a new year of strong growth.”

About Aktana

Aktana is a pioneer in intelligent engagement for the global life sciences industry. Its Contextual Intelligence Engine leverages a proprietary blend of AI, human insight and other advanced technologies to help life sciences teams coordinate and optimize personalized omnichannel engagement with healthcare providers. Committed to customer success and innovation, Aktana empowers nearly 300 brands to capitalize on data investments, drive productivity, and continually improve campaign performance. More than half of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies are Aktana customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, Aktana also has offices in Philadelphia, London, Barcelona, Bucharest, Tokyo, Osaka, Shanghai, Beijing, Sydney, Pune, and Sao Paulo. For more, visit www.aktana.com .

Sources:

1: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/artificial-intelligence-in-life-sciences-market

Media Contacts:

Eamon Levesque

eamon@praytellagency.com

(617) 910-8296

Lisa Barbadora

lbarbadora@barbadoraink.com

(610) 420-3413