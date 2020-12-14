DHSS Director issues statement regarding FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency distribution in US

For Immediate Release: December 11, 2020

“As I told the members of the Operation Warp Speed team at the White House on Tuesday, we are incredibly appreciative of them for working relentlessly which has led to the development of this safe and effective vaccine,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We have also worked hard here in Missouri with our partners in anticipation of this groundbreaking news so we can rapidly make vaccines available throughout Missouri.”